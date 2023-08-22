Franklin Savings Bank Foundation grants $51,000 in local scholarships for 2023

FARMINGTON – In 2023, the Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation is proud to have awarded $51,000 in college scholarships to twenty-one students from eleven local high schools and four technical centers. Recipients benefitted from scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $3,000. This year’s recipients represent a commendable group of students displaying tremendous promise.

Scholarships awarded to the area high-schools have been specially designated for students with an inclination towards business-related programs, covering areas like accounting, finance, marketing, management, computer sciences, and other related fields. Primarily targeting those intending to attend a four-year college or university, the list of recipients includes:

· Carrabec High School: Conner Peabody

· Dirigo High School: Trent Holman

· Ellsworth High School: Ellie Anderson and Leah McPherson

· Madison Area Memorial High School: Olivia Askew and Madison Askew

· Mountain Valley High School: Brooke Buotte

· Mt. Abram High School: Lily Day

· Mt. Blue High School: Connor Hufnagel and Allyson McCabe

· Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Amelia Stokes

· Skowhegan Area High School: Matthew Johnson

· Spruce Mountain High School: Connor Blanche

· Telstar Regional High School: Allen White

This deserving group of students were selected based on their consistent academic achievements, robust community involvement, and noteworthy accomplishments in athletics and other extracurricular activities. Schools are entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the scholarship recipients based on the above-mentioned criteria.

In 2020, Franklin Savings Bank expanded its support to four local Career and Technical Centers that collaborate with local high schools. This support aims at students who showcased an aptitude in technical programs during their high school years and now wish to advance their skills at a tertiary level, focusing on either a two or four-year degree. Franklin Savings Bank remains committed to emphasizing the vital role students play when they choose careers in the trades.

This year’s distinguished Franklin Scholars from the Career and Technical Centers are:

· Foster Technical and Career Center: Elizabeth (Ella) Mayhew and Emily Maxim

· Somerset Career and Technical Center: Eleanor Tibbetts and Callaway LePage

· Hancock Technical Center: Briana Marie Kane and Addison Nelson

· Region 9 School of Applied Technology: Samantha Roderick

Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank, articulates, “It’s truly our privilege to recognize the dedication and determination of these young scholars. We look forward to seeing them flourish in their higher education and future careers.”

Since its inception in 2000, the Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has been unwavering in its mission to cater to the community, economic, and educational needs of the areas Franklin Savings Bank serves. A testament to its benevolence, the foundation has awarded an impressive total of $859,000 in scholarships alone, assisting over 300 students to date.

With its roots dating back to 1868, Franklin Savings Bank remains a pillar of the community, operating out of eight locations serving the western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine.