Franklin Savings Bank hires Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

FARMINGTON – Tim Tunney, one of coastal Maine’s most experienced commercial lenders, has joined Franklin Savings Bank.

“Tim has a wealth of knowledge, experience, and connection to the greater Ellsworth community and we’re confident that having him on board will enable us to start writing an exciting new chapter in the growth of our commercial business in eastern Maine,” says Derek Hayes, Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending.

Tim has enjoyed his work in commercial banking in Hancock County for the past 15 years and, during that time, has assisted numerous business owners in virtually all industries represented in the area.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his Master’s Degree from the University of Maine at Orono.

Recently, he completed a three-year program at Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Additionally, Tim has completed the Northern New England School of Banking and American Bankers Association Foundation and advanced Commercial Lending School

Tim is inspired to give back to the New England community. He serves as Treasurer on the boards of both the Blue Hill Cooperative and the Peninsula Conservation Corporation. Tim is also an eight-time Boston Marathon finisher.

Tim enjoys and resides in costal Maine with his son.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.