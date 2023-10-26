Franklin Savings Bank promotes new officer in the Rumford Branch

RUMFORD – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) has announced the promotion of Rachel Desroches to Customer Service and Assistant Branch Manager at the Rumford Branch making her now an officer of the financial institution.

Desroches has exemplified dedication, leadership, and valuable contributions to the Bank since she joined the team in 2016.

“We are thrilled to promote Rachel to the role of Customer Service and Assistant Branch Manager at the Rumford Branch,” said Morgan Cote, SVP, Director of Branch Administration and Deposit Services. “Her dedication to our customers and her efforts to support the growth and success of the Rumford Branch have not gone unnoticed. We are confident that she will continue to excel in her new role and further contribute to the bank’s mission of serving our community.”

Desroches resides in Mexico, Maine, with her husband and three children. Her dedication to her family and her community is mirrored in her commitment to her role at FSB. She has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and a passion for delivering top-notch service to customers.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.