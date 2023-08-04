Franklin Savings Bank promotes new officer

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) has announced the promotion of longtime employee Cortany Tinker to Consumer Loan Officer. Tinker has been an integral part of the bank’s team for nearly 17 years and has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, expertise, and commitment to providing outstanding service to our valued customers.

“Cortany’s banking knowledge is pronounced,” said Lorna Niedner, SVP, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending. “Her promotion to Consumer Loan Officer is a testament to her service to our customers.”

Tinker lives in Wilton with her husband and two teenage daughters. Together, with her family, they actively serve the community in numerous ways.

“FSB does a wonderful job recognizing and developing the strengths and interests of employees all while teaching us the true meaning of service,” said Tinker. “I’m excited to assist our great customers with many of their consumer lending needs in the future!”

“As Cortany assumes her new position as Consumer Loan Officer, we are confident that her extensive experience, unwavering dedication, and commitment to excellence will continue to enhance the quality of service we provide to our valued customers.”

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.