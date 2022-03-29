Franklin Savings Bank promotes new officers

FARMINGTON- Franklin Savings Bank has announced the promotions of three officers; Katie Deming to Farmington Branch Manager, Jennifer Merrill to Commercial Loan Officer in Rumford, and Seth Noonkester to Assistant Branch Manager in Rangeley.

“We are pleased to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of these three rising stars,” said Human Resources Director, Kelsea Pinkham. “These promotions are well-deserved, we look forward to their ongoing success in their new leadership positions.”

As Branch Manager in Farmington, Katie Deming will continue to provide customers with impeccable service on deposit items while also coordinating the continuous training and development of our customer service team. Katie has worked at the bank for 11 years and is a wealth of knowledge regarding the bank’s deposit products and services. Katie lives in Chesterville with her husband, Marcus.

In Rumford, Jennifer Merrill will begin her role as Commercial Loan Officer, serving business customers in the area. Jennifer has worked closely with longtime FSB lender, Rich Allen, and is looking forward to providing her own customers with next level service. Businesses in the Rumford/Bethel regions are encouraged to reach out and explore ways that Jennifer, Rich, and Franklin Savings Bank can support them in achieving their financial goals. Jennifer has been with the bank for more than 20 years and resides in Andover with her husband, Rick.

Seth Noonkester has assumed the position of Assistant Branch Manager in Rangeley after joining the bank early in 2021. Prior to joining the bank, he managed Titcomb Mountain in Farmington. Seth brings a great management style to the bank and is quickly learning the ropes from current and longtime local Branch Manager, Leeanna Wilbur. Seth and his significant other, Sarita, call Rangeley home.

“Franklin Savings Bank is a great place to work and offers meaningful lifelong careers,” said Franklin Savings Bank President and CEO Timothy Thompson. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated professionals committed to training our future bankers who are eager to learn and grow.”

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.