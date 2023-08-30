Franklin Savings Bank promotes new VP, Senior Commercial Loan Officer

RUMFORD – Franklin Savings Bank is eager to announce the promotion of Richard “Rich” Allen to the role of Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer. Joining the Bank in 2001, Rich has established himself as a critical member of the commercial team, significantly increasing the Bank’s commercial customer base in western Maine during his tenure.

Rich consistently demonstrates an exceptional commitment to fostering relationships with local businesses in the Rumford and Bethel markets. His expertise in commercial lending has helped numerous customers achieve their financial goals and drive economic growth in the region.

Derek Hayes, Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial Lending, commended Rich’s dedication: “Rich’s extensive experience and profound understanding of the local market have proven invaluable to both our clients and our organization. We take great pride in his role as a leader on our team.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Rich is a deeply committed representative of Franklin Savings Bank in the community. He and his wife, Pam, call Mexico, Maine home, and together they are proud parents of three grown children and devoted grandparents to four grandchildren.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.