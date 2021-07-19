Franklin Savings Bank sponsors financial literacy program for local schools

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier.

Thanks to its sponsorship, over 2,200 students and teachers at 19 schools in Maine have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“Thank you very much for supporting financial education for middle school,” said teacher Danita Gilbert at Mt. Blue Middle School. “We have been using it for the last month and we are experiencing great success. We truly appreciate your sponsorship.”

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” explained Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Franklin Savings Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Franklin Savings Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”

Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at franklinsavings.teachbanzai.com.

Since 2017, Franklin Savings Bank has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Maine community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Franklin Savings Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.

“It is great that we are able to provide exposure to areas of financial literacy that provide long-term benefits to the students. Reading feedback from students on what the material has taught them is rewarding and further validates our investment in this important education,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank about the Banzai program.

Banzai resources are used by over 75,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Maine’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit

franklinsavings.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

For more information about Banzai visit teachbanzai.com.

For more information about Franklin Savings Bank visit franklinsavings.bank.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.