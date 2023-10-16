Franklin Savings Bank welcomes new Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer

SKOWHEGAN – Franklin Savings Bank is thrilled to announce the addition of Stacy DeMerchant to the team as AVP, Mortgage Loan Officer. With her extensive community banking experience in the Skowhegan area, she will be an incredible asset to FSB.

With 33 years in the banking industry and 15 years dedicated to lending, DeMerchant brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. After finding her niche in lending, she has never looked back.

“Franklin Savings Bank feels like home,” DeMerchant said. “I am excited to be part of a team that shares the same values as I in what community banking is all about.”

Stacy resides in Skowhegan with her husband. She looking forward to continuing to serve her neighbors in this mortgage lending position.

“Stacy is an exciting addition to our team,” Lorna Niedner said, SVP and Director of Residential and Consumer Lending. “She is a wealth of knowledge and is committed to delivering on the needs of her customers.”

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.