Franklin Savings Bank welcomes new Director from Farmington

FARMINGTON – Katherine (Kathy) Yardley recently joined the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Kathy join our Board of Directors,” said Tim Thomson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank. “Her extensive leadership experience and community knowledge will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our services.”

Kathy serves as Interim Co-Provost and Dean, College of Education, Health, and Rehabilitation with the University of Maine Farmington. The College of Education, Health, and Rehabilitation provides high-quality undergraduate and graduate degree programs to approximately half of UMF’s students. Kathy has served on numerous boards, committees, grant-writing teams, and state legislative councils over the course of her career. She has served as a Bank Corporator since 2013 and chaired the Bank’s Nominating Committee.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Franklin Savings Bank,” said Kathy. “I remember opening my first account with the bank 30+ years ago. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the Bank’s long history of superior customer and community service and financial strength.”

“Kathy will be a great addition to the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors,” said Board Chairman, Peter Judkins. “She represents the greater Farmington area and one of the largest local employers, The University of Maine at Farmington. We look forward to her many contributions to the Board.”

Kathy lives in Farmington with her husband Chris. Together, they share two adult children. Kathy holds her doctorate in Early Childhood Education from The University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in Psychology.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.