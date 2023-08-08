Franklin Savings Bank welcomes new Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

SKOWHEGAN – Franklin Savings Bank is thrilled to announce the addition of Meg Loubier to the team as VP, Commercial Loan Officer. With her extensive banking experience and dedication to community involvement, Meg’s approach and values align perfectly with those of the bank. In this position, she will primarily serve commercial lending needs of customers in both Somerset and Kennebec Counties.

Loubier is a resident of Winslow, where she resides with her husband and three children. Having established deep roots in the community, Loubier is passionate about contributing to the economic growth and success of local businesses.

“I truly believe I am in the right place with Franklin Savings Bank,” said Loubier. “I am excited to be part of a team that shares my passion for serving businesses and making a positive impact in our communities.”

Beyond her professional achievements, Loubier actively volunteers for several esteemed organizations, including the Children’s Discovery Museum in Waterville and Junior Achievement. Her commitment to giving back to the community mirrors Franklin Savings Bank’s core values.

“Meg Loubier is an exciting addition to our team,” said Derek Hayes, SVP and Director of Commercial Lending. “Her expertise, coupled with her genuine care for the community, makes her a perfect fit for our mission of empowering businesses and supporting economic growth in Maine.”

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.