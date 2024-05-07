Franklin Savings Bank welcomes new Vice President, Human Resources Director

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank announces the appointment of Michelle Grimnes as Vice President, Human Resources Director. With over two decades of distinguished experience in human resources and a highly esteemed SHRM-SCP credential, Michelle brings invaluable expertise to this role.

In her capacity as VP, Human Resources Director, Michelle will spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering a thriving workplace culture, driving employee engagement, and enhancing talent development strategies across the organization.

“Michelle Grimnes is a seasoned professional whose wealth of experience and dedication to fostering inclusive, people-centric environments make her the ideal candidate for this role,” said Tim Thompson, President, and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to our organization.”

Prior to joining Franklin Savings Bank, Michelle held key leadership positions in various industries, where she implemented innovative HR strategies to attract, retain, and develop top talent. Her comprehensive understanding of human resources management combined with her commitment to excellence makes her an invaluable asset to the bank.

Michelle Grimnes resides in Carrabassett Valley with her husband and two daughters, where she is an active member of the community. She is deeply passionate about giving back and is involved with the United Way, exemplifying her dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

“I am excited to collaborate with the talented team here,” said Michelle Grimnes. “We will continue to cultivate a workplace environment where every employee can thrive both personally and professionally

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.