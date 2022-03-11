Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Rangeley native to Board of Directors

FARMINGTON- James (Jamie) Eastlack recently joined the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors. After longtime board member, Richard Walker retired from the board late last year, replacing the seat with a Rangeley community member was important to the board.

“It has been a true pleasure to serve as a corporator for FSB,” Jamie said. “I’m humbled to be offered the opportunity to now serve on the board made up of other business leaders ultimately wanting to support the bank in its ongoing services to the expanding customer base.”

Jamie owns Morton Furbish Agency in Rangeley and serves as a broker for the agency that manages real estate and vacation rentals in the Rangeley Lakes region. Over the years Jamie has served the Rangeley community in a variety of roles: Rangeley Rotary, Rangeley Region Health Center Board Member, United Way, and is currently a Director for the Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors.

“Jamie has been a noticeable corporator over the years and has never been bashful in sharing his thoughts around our business of banking in an effort to help us be the best bank that we can be,” said Franklin Savings Bank President and CEO Timothy Thompson. “We are excited to now have Jamie on the Board of Directors where he is directly supporting the bank’s continued success.”

Jamie lives in Rangeley with his wife Beth and their daughters.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.