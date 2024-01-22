Free child care start-up training accepting new participants

BRUNSWICK – The Child Care Business Lab, a group-based program for people who want to start child care businesses is accepting new registrations. Operated by Brunswick-based Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), the Child Care Business Lab includes small business start-up education integrated with child care management tactics. Those enrolled write a business plan, create a 3-year financial forecast and get help finding start-up funding. In addition, participants hear from existing child care providers, get tips about how to enroll children and develop their family & employee policies. They are coached through the licensing & fire marshal inspection process.

The program is offered free to all participants, thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Bill and Joan Alfond Foundation, the John T. Gorman Foundation, the Maine Community Foundation and the Lumina Foundation.

Local child care business owners create good jobs for themselves

People join the Child Care Business Lab for a variety of reasons.

“Child care is practically in my DNA,” says Molly Glidden with a laugh and a big smile. “When I was just 4 years old, my mother opened a child care in our home and she still runs Little Buddies today. She’s my role model and was the reason I joined the Child Care Business Lab. She encouraged me plus two people who worked for her at Little Buddies to become our own bosses and open our own family child cares. We started the program in March and by August, all three of us had opened. We are in different towns and we each have our own focus. One of us runs an afterschool program and one of us has a traditional family child care. Me? I’m all about nature & being outside with the kids as much as possible. We’re each helping to grow the minds and experiences of the next generation. I truly don’t know what could be more rewarding.”

A 15-year employee of a local manufacturing business, Jackie Lobdell made good money and had good benefits, but she couldn’t find reliable child care for her 2 young foster children – and she struggled to make her daily shifts. Decades earlier, she had thought about opening a child care. “Actually I did get my license for a childcare center when my son was 2; he’s 26 now. But I backed out because I was kind of scared. And that’s why I took the plunge with the CEI Child Care Business Lab.” With support from the CEI Child Care Business Lab, Jackie created her curriculum, wrote her business plan and opened Kingfield Kinder Care in 2021.

“I just had the basic stuff to open up,” she said. “They helped me build up my contract and build up the policies that I needed for my daycare – to care for children and deal with parents. I also learned how to do a cash flow forecast for three years. It helped me do a lot of stuff.” Former co-workers were surprised when Jackie left her job after 15 years. “They all call me crazy because I left a job with five weeks’ paid vacation, $24 per hour. But I love it. I’m my own person. And, this is a family business – my sister, my husband and one of my son’s girlfriends all work here.” And Jackie’s business is thriving – and will double in size in 2024. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families featured Kingfield Kinder Care in a video highlighting the impact Jackie has had on her community.

Building on decades of experience

New child care entrepreneurs face many of the same challenges and risks that other small business owners encounter, with the added complexity of operating in a highly regulated environment. CEI designed the Child Care Business Lab with help from Maine Roads to Quality, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services Children’s Licensing and Investigation Services, and the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children. During its 45-year history, CEI has advised and/or provided over $15 million in financing to more than 200 child care businesses, helping to create or preserve more than 7,200 child care slots. Child Care Business Lab graduates have opened 29 new child care businesses licensed for 580 children since the program launched in February 2020.