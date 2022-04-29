Free computer certification training offers through CMCC 

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) has received funding through the Harold Alfond Foundation to provide free computer training CompTIA A+ Certification. The CompTIA A+ course is the industry standard for establishing a career in Information Technology (IT) in occupations such as technical support specialists, field service technicians, and IT support specialists.

The CompTIA A+ training is delivered in-person at CMCC’s Auburn campus May 11 to July 25, 2022, Mondays and Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students who successfully complete this course and pass the certification exam will be able to demonstrate baseline security skills for IT support professionals; configure device operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome Operating Systems (OS), Android and iOS and administer client- and cloud-based (SaaS) software; troubleshoot and problem-solve core service and support challenges while applying best practices for documentation, change management, and scripting; and support basic IT infrastructure and networking.

This free course is made possible by the Harold Alfond Foundation. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in Maine.

For more information or to register please visit https://bit.ly/3qqym2f, or contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.