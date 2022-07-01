Free computer trainings offered through CMCC

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development (CWPD) at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free Computer Support Specialist featuring CompTIA IT Fundamentals + and A+, CompTIA Network + and CompTIA Security + course instruction.

All three training courses are being offered in addition to the current Comp TIA A+ course. The four courses will offer rolling admissions (continuing application review and flexible acceptance), beginning July 11, 2022, and will continue for one year. The courses will be offered in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Students who successfully complete the 150-hour, 13-week Computer Support Specialist (IT Fundamentals+ and A+) course, will learn both theory and practical skills in Computer Support Comp TIA Fundamentals+, A+, IT (Information Technology) concepts and terminology, Windows operating systems, infrastructure, software troubleshooting, applications and software, networking, software development, hardware and networking troubleshooting, database fundamentals and security.

Both CompTIA Network + and CompTIA Security + are both 60 hours in length. Security+ is the first security certification a candidate should earn. It establishes core knowledge required in any cybersecurity role and provides a springboard to intermediate-level cybersecurity jobs. Training includes assessing security of hybrid environments and recommending solutions, learning principles of governance, risk and compliance, and identifying, analyzing and responding to security events.

Network+ provides training for the corresponding CompTIA certification. Course material covers networking fundamentals, implementations, operations, security, and troubleshooting. It also covers configuring and managing networks. Learners will be prepared to earn the internationally recognized certification CompTIA Network+, which also carries a digital badge.

Starting wages trend at $40,500. For more information or to register please visit https://bit.ly/CWPDRegistration

Comp TIA A+ training is a 10-week course that prepares students for the Core 1 and Core 2 exams and includes configuring Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome, OS, Android and iOS operating systems. For more information or to register please visit https://bit.ly/3qqym2f.

These free courses are made possible by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan and Harold Alfond Foundation. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in Maine.

For more information contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.