Free general carpentry class offered at CMCC

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering a free General Carpentry class. The class consists of nine modules which include orientation to carpentry, stair layout, floor systems, roof framing, principals of site building and layout and wall systems. Upon completion of each module, learners sit for the corresponding NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) exam, all of which are included in the course and provide nationally recognized certifications.

The course begins on Tuesday, November 15 and consists of 175 total hours of learning time, with all books and materials included. Tuesday sessions are held via Zoom and in-person classroom sessions will be 9 hours every Friday.

More information and links to register for the program are available at www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

This training is one of many free trainings currently offered at CMCC including, CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Basic Life Support, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support & Information Specialists, Welding Academy and upcoming Education Pathway program.

Programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP) and Maine Quality Centers. Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and Covid vaccination records will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.