Free NCCER Construction Craft Laborer Training at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering a free NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) Construction Craft Laborer training. Construction Craft Laborer Level One is an introductory class designed for those interested in working in the commercial construction sector. The topics covered are Orientation to the Trade, Building Materials, Fasteners and Adhesives, Properties of Concrete, Site Layout Differential Leveling, Handling and Placing Concrete and Foundations and Slabs on Grade. Total classroom and laboratory time is 92.5 hours. Upon completion the student is prepared for a career in Commercial Construction. Please note that it is recommended (not required) that the Core Curriculum class be completed prior to this class.

The course begins on Tuesday, April 18th via Tuesday and Thursday evening Zoom sessions through July 13, 2023, and consists of 92.5 hours of learning time, with all books included. The labs will take place at the student’s work sites. This program is funded by Maine Quality Centers.

More information and links to register for the program are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

This training joins the other current free Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP) trainings currently offered at CMCC including, CompTIA Security+, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support & Information Specialists, Welding Academy and T.I.P.S. certification.

Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and Covid vaccination records will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.



Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.