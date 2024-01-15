From Classroom to Career: Celebrating 30 Years of Franklin Savings Bank’s High School Training Program

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank proudly celebrates 30 years of its Mt. Blue High School branch, a cornerstone of its educational partnership initiatives. For three decades, this program has demonstrated the bank’s steadfast commitment to investing in the future by providing students with real-world banking experience and valuable life skills.

This unique program, in collaboration with the Mt. Blue Campus Foster CTE Center, has opened doors for students from Spruce Mountain High School, Mt. Abram High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, and Mt. Blue High School, offering them the chance to gain technical skills, industry-recognized certifications, and a head-start into a career in banking. Students undergo an application process, ensuring those with the best fit are chosen for this unique educational experience.

“Thirty years ago, we started something pretty special at Mt. Blue High School, and it’s all about giving youth the kind of education that prepares them not only for a career but for their life,” shared Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank. “Every student who joins our program at Mt. Blue High School is a reminder of why we do this: to build confidence, to teach the value of a dollar, and to open doors to bright futures. I’m proud of the work we’ve done, the lives we’ve touched, and I’m excited for the many more we’ll reach. Here’s to nurturing the next generation, one student at a time.”

Through the Teller Training program offered by FSB, students learn not only the fundamentals of banking but also develop professional skills that are essential in any business environment. Each semester, up to 16 students embark on this journey, joining the ranks of over 400 alumni who have benefited from the program since its inception. To date, 17 program alumni continue to grow their careers with Franklin Savings Bank, now holding various positions from Customer Service Representatives to Vice Presidents, collectively contributing more than 150 years of service to the bank.

Students receive comprehensive training, covering customer service, money handling, and personal finance skills that equip them for success both in and out of the banking sector. Moreover, the program offers a Teller Training Certificate, which has helped many graduates secure teller positions while pursuing further education.

As we celebrate this milestone, we also wish to honor the individuals who have led the program to its current success. Under the guidance of supervisors such as Lynn O’Connor, Heather Erskine, Angie Alexander, Beckie Bowering, Brandi Manning, and currently Haily Turner, the Mt. Blue High School branch has flourished. Each supervisor has left a lasting imprint on the program and, although many have moved on to other roles within the bank, their contributions continue to resonate.

Franklin Savings Bank remains dedicated to the education of our youth and the development of future professionals. The Mt. Blue High School branch is a prime example of our investment in these values, and we look forward to the continued success of this program.

For more information about the Franklin Savings Bank Mt. Blue High School branch and the Foster CTE Center program, please contact info@franklinsavings.com and inquire for Haily Turner.

About Franklin Savings Bank: Franklin Savings Bank, founded in 1868, serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions from eight locations. With a focus on personalized service, the bank offers a comprehensive range of financial products and is committed to fostering the growth and well-being of Maine’s communities.

Franklin Savings Bank is a true Community Bank. Taking pride in the generous support of various causes in the community. Franklin Savings Bank donated more than $500,000 to local non-profits in 2023. Initiatives included a $106,500 donation to school and area food pantries, scholarships for graduating seniors as well as financial literacy programming to school-age children as well as promoting conservation and outdoor recreation activities.