Gold LEAF Institute welcomes new board members

FARMINGTON – New Gold LEAF Institute officers and committee chairs were recognized on Aug. 30 at the Gold LEAF Summer Social/Picnic held in Kineowatha Park.

Members also recognized Phil Poirier for his much-appreciated service as president of the board during the COVID-challenged year 2021-2022.

Gold LEAF is a member-run organization based at The University of Maine Farmington. Open to community members aged 50 or older whose schedules have slowed down just enough for them to branch out, Gold LEAF provides opportunities to learn new things, become more active, and make new friends while finding time for old ones. Members’ educational backgrounds range from some high school to graduate degrees, all sharing the same wide-ranging curiosity about life and the world around us. Activities and classes are varied: traditional classroom-based courses (no homework or tests!), outdoor hiking and paddling, arts and crafts sessions, trips to interesting sites and more.

New members are always welcome!

For more information, go to the website: www.goldleafinstitute.org , like us on Facebook, or email your questions to goldleaf@maine.edu.