HealthReach announces new board members for 2024

WATERVILLE – Connie Coggins, President & CEO of HealthReach Community Health Centers, is pleased to announce that two new members joined the organization’s Governing Board of Directors.

Carolyn Tranten of Kingfield, Maine, has a rich history with the HealthReach organization. Working with the organization for over 25 years, Tranten began as a Practice Manager for the Mt. Abram Regional Health Center before graduating to the position of Compliance Officer. In 2015, she became Director of Operations, serving in this role until her retirement in 2023.

Jenny Boyden of Clinton, Maine, comes from a finance background with particular expertise in healthcare. She spent four years with HealthReach as its Director of Finance before transitioning back to the State of Maine’s Department of Administrative & Financial Services in the role of Associate Commissioner.

Of the new board members, Coggins says, “We are glad to welcome Carolyn Tranten and Jenny Boyden back, and onto the Board of Directors at HealthReach Community Health Centers. Their previous experience in health center management and finance will be invaluable as the board continues to evaluate opportunities to improve services to our patients across rural Maine.”

In 2024, returning to serve as officers are Jack Ducharme, Chair; Bruce Harrington, Vice Chair; and John Opperman, Secretary & Treasurer.