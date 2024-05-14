HealthReach welcomes new Clinician, Gina Bruno, PA

KINGFIELD – This July, staff of the Mt. Abram Regional Health Center are happy to welcome Gina Bruno, PA, to their professional healthcare team.

Bruno earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Nebraska. Previously, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Gannon University. Bruno’s wealth of medical experience includes time spent in multiple settings, including Family Practice, Correctional Care, and academic settings.

Bruno shares, “I’m excited about joining the team at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center! The inviting community and the area’s beauty remind me of rural Pennsylvania, where I grew up and learned the importance of helping your neighbors. I look forward to bringing my 25 years of experience to serve the Kingfield community.”

Bruno joins the existing Mt. Abram clinical team – Family Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer Caudell; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Amy Peters; and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Angela Kristoff.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center, founded in 1986, is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare – inclusive of behavioral health, substance use disorder, dental, and podiatric services – to residents from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. An Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured people. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with your healthcare and medication costs – including enrollment support for Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 49-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants, and by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as part of an award totaling $4,815,606 with 82.2% financed by non-governmental sources.