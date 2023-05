JAY – Spruce Mountain High School and Maine Career Center will be hosting a career fair and hiring event on Thursday, May 11 at the Spruce Mountain High School. Over 60 employers and resources will be in attendance.

The event will be open to Spruce Mountain High School students only from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., then open to the community from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Christina King at Christina.King@maine.gov.