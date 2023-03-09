New Location: Hiring Event in Jay for Pixelle employees and general public

JAY – Maine Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team is joining forces with RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Education to host a hiring event on Monday, March 13.

The event will be held at 23 Community Drive in Jay, at the Spruce Mountain Middle School. The event will be in the gymnasium and is open to Pixelle employees and members of the public.

This event is in response to the closure of Pixelle’s Androscoggin Mill, which closed on Wednesday, March 8.

For more information contact Joseph Castaneda at joseph.castaneda@maine.gov or Robyn Raymond at rraymond@rsu73.com