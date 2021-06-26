Inaugural TV series celebrating Maine business diversity wraps up



BANGOR – “Elevating Voices,” the series born from longstanding racial injustices that were intensified by events over the past year, has just completed its first season – a six-week run that told the compelling stories of a dozen diverse businesses and their importance to Maine’s economy.

Produced by Greenlight Maine and sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, the 30-minute “Elevating Voices” episodes spotlighted the challenges faced by these diverse business owners, often-unsung heroes who are enriching, expanding, and driving Maine’s culture, community, and economy. Some of these entrepreneurs immigrated from the other side of the world, some launched new products during the pandemic while others were forced to reinvent their businesses during the pandemic just to stay financially afloat. All have the common threads of innovation, activism, perseverance, ambition, and collaboration.

“We are proud of the ‘Elevating Voices’ series and what it has done to create broader awareness of Maine’s innovative and diverse talent,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Maine is a special place – that’s why we choose to live and work here – and these business owners brought to light the tremendous impact that diversity can have in creating a thriving economy and the well-being of our communities.”

During the series, which ran from April 29th – June 3rd on Maine Public Television, “Elevating Voices” generated the following interest:

Viewed by tens of thousands

2,269 unique visitors to the Elevating Voices website

722 followers on Instagram and Facebook

765 shares

3.81 billion potential reader audience of stories in local/national print/online outlets

1,522 listener sessions during radio news segments

Chosen by a selection committee, the following Maine businesses were the focal point of the six episodes:

Adele Mansengo Designs; Antoine’s Tailor Shop and Formal Wear, Portland

Akakpo Design Group, Westbrook

C. Love Cookie Project, Portland

Cross Cultural Community Services, Portland

Decontie & Brown, Bangor

Deko’s Kutz Barber Shop, Orland

Douglas, McDaniel & Campo, LLC, Pa, Westbrook

Empanada Club, Portland

Indigo Arts Alliance, Portland

Little Jubba, Wales

Marin Skincare, Portland

Mumbai To Maine, Boothbay

Along with the visibility, each featured business owner received a $5,000 grant from Bangor Savings Bank.

“For years, Greenlight Maine has encouraged our state’s emerging entrepreneurs and helped them bring their visions to life – and with this track record of success, I’m looking forward to their team’s newest venture, Elevating Voices, which will highlight the everyday success stories being written by Maine’s minority communities,” said Maine Senator Angus King. “Viewers will learn from the honorees’ dedication and commitment; it’s important to remember that the longest journey starts with a single step – the step that can be the steepest – but it’s all worth it if you’re following your dreams. Greenlight Maine’s commitment to helping Maine people begin their journey continues to inspire people throughout our state, which is why I can’t wait to see these new business leaders break ground and share their ideas with all of us.”

“The small business owners featured in the ‘Elevating Voices’ series showcase the determination, skill, and work ethic for which Mainers are known. At the same time, these Maine entrepreneurs draw upon their unique heritages and experiences in order to enrich our state’s business community and culture,” said Maine Senator Susan Collins. “As the author of the Paycheck Protection Program, I know that Maine’s small business owners have experienced an extraordinarily challenging year. As we finally begin to emerge from this pandemic, the success of small businesses across our state will be key to rebuilding our economy, creating jobs, and restoring our communities. I am proud to represent them in the Senate, and I will continue to champion policies that support small businesses.”

Plans for Season 2 of Elevating Voices are underway; a few dozen businesses have already been suggested for consideration by the soon-to-be-created new selection committee.

“The interest we saw while shooting this series was something else – people would come up to us and say how appreciative they were of the stories being told,” said Greenlight Maine Host and Producer Julene Gervais. “We learned so much is talking to these incredible business owners who have accomplished so much and who truly represent all that is good about Maine. We can’t wait to see what Season 2 brings us.”