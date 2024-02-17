JAR Cannabis Co. opens retail location in Carrabassett Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – JAR Cannabis Co. is thrilled to announce the opening of their 6th retail location in Maine, situated just 6 miles from Sugarloaf Access Road. Visit JAR’s recreational storefront at 1221 Carrabassett Dr, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947, where the iconic Judson’s Motel once stood.

Doors are open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., inviting enthusiasts and newcomers to explore a diverse selection of premium cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, CBD, and more.

JAR Cannabis Co. opened its doors on December 28th, and will celebrate with a grand opening event on February 23rd, from 3 to 6 p.m. Attendees can anticipate exciting deals, pop-ups, giveaways, food, and live music for a fun opportunity to connect.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Maine and provide the High Peaks community with quality cannabis products,” said Joel Pepin, Co-Founder at JAR Cannabis Co.

About JAR Cannabis Co.: JAR Cannabis Co. is a leading provider of premium cannabis products, dedicated to enhancing the cannabis experience through quality offerings and community engagement. For more information, visit www.jarcannabis.com or contact JAR at contact@jarcannabis.com.