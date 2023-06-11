PORTLAND – The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 83 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, housing, shelter, healthcare, and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2023 Direct Services Grant Program.

“Basic access to food, housing, and other essentials continues to be a pressing concern for too many Maine people,” Lauralee Raymond said, John T. Gorman Foundation Manager, Special Initiatives. “Through this year’s Direct Services Grant Program, the John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to strengthen the efforts of organizations across the state to address these critical needs in their communities.”

This year, the Foundation awarded more than half of its Direct Service Grants to organizations focused on food insecurity and housing. Additional grants went to fund initiatives that provide health care, legal aid, language assistance, transportation, financial support, and other services.

Full descriptions of the grants, including counties served, are available at https://www.jtgfoundation.org/2023/06/release-john-t-gorman-foundation-awards-1-5-million-in-grants-to-meet-critical-needs-for-maine-people/.

Amistad, Portland – $20,000

Area Interfaith Outreach, Rockland – $20,000

Aroostook County Action Program, Presque Isle – $25,000

Augusta Food Bank, Augusta – $15,000

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Bangor – $20,000

Bath Housing Development Corporation, Bath – $15,000

Belfast Soup Kitchen, Belfast – $15,000

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, Portland – $25,000

Catholic Charities Maine, Portland – $20,000

Center for a Green Future dba Growing to Give, Brunswick – $10,000

Central Maine Area Agency on Aging, Augusta – $25,000

CHiP, Inc., Newcastle – $10,000

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust / Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, Damariscotta – $20,000

Common Good Soup Kitchen Community, Southwest Harbor – $12,500

Community Care, Bangor – $15,000

Community Compass, Blue Hill – $15,000

Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Brewer – $25,000

Elder Abuse Institute of Maine, Brunswick – $15,000

Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic, Ellsworth – $15,000

Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church – Bridging the Gap, Augusta – $15,000

Family Planning Association of Maine, Augusta – $15,000

First Congregational Church of Waterville, Maine / Waterville Area Essentials Closet – Waterville, $15,000

Footprints Food Pantry, Kittery – $20,000

Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Portland – $15,000

Frannie Peabody Center, Portland – $20,000

Friends in Action, Ellsworth – $12,000

Greater Portland Family Promise, Portland – $15,000

Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, Portland – $20,000

H.O.M.E. Inc., Orland – $15,000

Hand in Hand, Mano en Mano, Milbridge – $25,000

Harrison Food Bank, Harrison – $10,000

Healthy Acadia, Ellsworth – $15,000

Healthy Island Project, Stonington – $25,000

Her Safety Net, Lewiston – $15,000

Intercultural Community Center, Westbrook – $20,000

Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, Portland – $15,000

Knox County Homeless Coalition, Rockland – $15,000

Lake Region Senior Service, Bridgton – $12,000

Legal Services for the Elderly, Augusta – $20,000

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Ellsworth – $20,000

Locker Project, Portland – $15,000

Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center, Bangor – $25,000

Maine Association for New Americans, Portland – $25,000

Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, Brunswick – $25,000

Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, Portland – $25,000

Maine Medical Center, Portland – $25,000

Maine Needs, Portland – $15,000

MaineHealth – Healthy Community Coalition, Farmington – $25,000

Mainely Teeth dba Mainely Smiles, Portland – $25,000

MCH, Inc., Rockland – $15,000

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick – $20,000

Mid-Coast Health Net dba The Knox Clinic, Rockland – $20,000

Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Waterville – $25,000

Milestone Recovery, Portland – $25,000

Neighbors Driving Neighbors, Mt. Vernon – $10,000

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Downeast, East Machias- $6,000

New Beginnings, Lewiston – $15,000

New England Arab American Organization, Portland – $25,000

OHI, Bangor – $15,000

Penobscot Community Health Care, Bangor – $25,000

Preble Street, Portland – $25,000

Quality Housing Coalition, Portland – $25,000

Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley – $20,000

Rockland District Nursing Association, Rockland – $20,000

Rural Community Action Ministry, Leeds – $15,000

Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland – $15,000

SeniorsPlus, Lewiston – $25,000

Shalom House, Portland – $15,000

SKILLS Inc., St Albans – $25,000

Somali Bantu Community Association of Lewiston, Maine, Lewiston – $25,000

Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Biddeford – $25,000

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center (St. Mary’s Nutrition Center), Lewiston – $25,000

St. Martin de Porres Residence, Lewiston – $15,000

St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Portland – $15,000

State Street Congregational Church, Portland – $11,500

Table of Plenty, Berwick – $11,000

Tedford Housing, Brunswick – $20,000

The Root Cellar, Lewiston – $15,000

Tripp Middle School, Turner – $5,000

Veggies to Table, Newcastle – $10,000

Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, Waterville – $15,000

Winslow Community Cupboard / Winslow Congregational Church, UCC, Winslow – $15,000

YMCA Sanford-Springvale, Sanford – $10,000

The John T. Gorman Foundation is an independent foundation based in Portland, Maine, with a mission of advancing ideas and opportunities that can improve the lives of people in Maine. To achieve the greatest impact, the Foundation has a special interest in strengthening children and families and helping communities provide them with the supports and opportunities they need to thrive. This focus on strengthening children and families reflects the recognition of our founder Tom Gorman that his personal success and achievement were largely derived from the support provided to him by his family and community, as well as his desire to help those with fewer advantages and opportunities to succeed. More information is available at www.jtgfoundation.org.