PORTLAND – The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 83 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, housing, shelter, healthcare, and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2023 Direct Services Grant Program.
“Basic access to food, housing, and other essentials continues to be a pressing concern for too many Maine people,” Lauralee Raymond said, John T. Gorman Foundation Manager, Special Initiatives. “Through this year’s Direct Services Grant Program, the John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to strengthen the efforts of organizations across the state to address these critical needs in their communities.”
This year, the Foundation awarded more than half of its Direct Service Grants to organizations focused on food insecurity and housing. Additional grants went to fund initiatives that provide health care, legal aid, language assistance, transportation, financial support, and other services.
Full descriptions of the grants, including counties served, are available at https://www.jtgfoundation.org/2023/06/release-john-t-gorman-foundation-awards-1-5-million-in-grants-to-meet-critical-needs-for-maine-people/.
Amistad, Portland – $20,000
Area Interfaith Outreach, Rockland – $20,000
Aroostook County Action Program, Presque Isle – $25,000
Augusta Food Bank, Augusta – $15,000
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Bangor – $20,000
Bath Housing Development Corporation, Bath – $15,000
Belfast Soup Kitchen, Belfast – $15,000
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, Portland – $25,000
Catholic Charities Maine, Portland – $20,000
Center for a Green Future dba Growing to Give, Brunswick – $10,000
Central Maine Area Agency on Aging, Augusta – $25,000
CHiP, Inc., Newcastle – $10,000
Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust / Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, Damariscotta – $20,000
Common Good Soup Kitchen Community, Southwest Harbor – $12,500
Community Care, Bangor – $15,000
Community Compass, Blue Hill – $15,000
Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Brewer – $25,000
Elder Abuse Institute of Maine, Brunswick – $15,000
Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic, Ellsworth – $15,000
Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church – Bridging the Gap, Augusta – $15,000
Family Planning Association of Maine, Augusta – $15,000
First Congregational Church of Waterville, Maine / Waterville Area Essentials Closet – Waterville, $15,000
Footprints Food Pantry, Kittery – $20,000
Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Portland – $15,000
Frannie Peabody Center, Portland – $20,000
Friends in Action, Ellsworth – $12,000
Greater Portland Family Promise, Portland – $15,000
Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, Portland – $20,000
H.O.M.E. Inc., Orland – $15,000
Hand in Hand, Mano en Mano, Milbridge – $25,000
Harrison Food Bank, Harrison – $10,000
Healthy Acadia, Ellsworth – $15,000
Healthy Island Project, Stonington – $25,000
Her Safety Net, Lewiston – $15,000
Intercultural Community Center, Westbrook – $20,000
Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, Portland – $15,000
Knox County Homeless Coalition, Rockland – $15,000
Lake Region Senior Service, Bridgton – $12,000
Legal Services for the Elderly, Augusta – $20,000
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Ellsworth – $20,000
Locker Project, Portland – $15,000
Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center, Bangor – $25,000
Maine Association for New Americans, Portland – $25,000
Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, Brunswick – $25,000
Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, Portland – $25,000
Maine Medical Center, Portland – $25,000
Maine Needs, Portland – $15,000
MaineHealth – Healthy Community Coalition, Farmington – $25,000
Mainely Teeth dba Mainely Smiles, Portland – $25,000
MCH, Inc., Rockland – $15,000
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick – $20,000
Mid-Coast Health Net dba The Knox Clinic, Rockland – $20,000
Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Waterville – $25,000
Milestone Recovery, Portland – $25,000
Neighbors Driving Neighbors, Mt. Vernon – $10,000
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Downeast, East Machias- $6,000
New Beginnings, Lewiston – $15,000
New England Arab American Organization, Portland – $25,000
OHI, Bangor – $15,000
Penobscot Community Health Care, Bangor – $25,000
Preble Street, Portland – $25,000
Quality Housing Coalition, Portland – $25,000
Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley – $20,000
Rockland District Nursing Association, Rockland – $20,000
Rural Community Action Ministry, Leeds – $15,000
Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland – $15,000
SeniorsPlus, Lewiston – $25,000
Shalom House, Portland – $15,000
SKILLS Inc., St Albans – $25,000
Somali Bantu Community Association of Lewiston, Maine, Lewiston – $25,000
Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Biddeford – $25,000
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center (St. Mary’s Nutrition Center), Lewiston – $25,000
St. Martin de Porres Residence, Lewiston – $15,000
St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Portland – $15,000
State Street Congregational Church, Portland – $11,500
Table of Plenty, Berwick – $11,000
Tedford Housing, Brunswick – $20,000
The Root Cellar, Lewiston – $15,000
Tripp Middle School, Turner – $5,000
Veggies to Table, Newcastle – $10,000
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, Waterville – $15,000
Winslow Community Cupboard / Winslow Congregational Church, UCC, Winslow – $15,000
YMCA Sanford-Springvale, Sanford – $10,000
The John T. Gorman Foundation is an independent foundation based in Portland, Maine, with a mission of advancing ideas and opportunities that can improve the lives of people in Maine. To achieve the greatest impact, the Foundation has a special interest in strengthening children and families and helping communities provide them with the supports and opportunities they need to thrive. This focus on strengthening children and families reflects the recognition of our founder Tom Gorman that his personal success and achievement were largely derived from the support provided to him by his family and community, as well as his desire to help those with fewer advantages and opportunities to succeed. More information is available at www.jtgfoundation.org.