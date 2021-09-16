Land Trust and Maine Trail Finder partner to elevate Rangeley businesses

RANGELEY – Maine Trail Finder is Maine’s premier resource for discovering people-powered trails from Kittery to Calais to Fort Kent. Nearly 2.5 million outdoor adventurers have relied on MTF to find maps and information for hundreds of trails statewide.

As MTF has grown over the years, so too have users’ requests for more info about places to eat, drink, sleep, or gear up near the trails they are planning to visit. Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust stepped up to help businesses in the Rangeley Lakes region become listed to direct trail enthusiasts to their services.

Participating businesses include; Backwoods, Classic Provisions, Farmer’s Daughter, Rangeley Historical Museum, Rangeley IGA, Lakeside Convenience & Marina, Nick Leadley Nature Photography, Outdoor Heritage Museum, Oquossoc Grocery, Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Rangeley Post Office, Rangeley Public Library, Rangeley Region Sports Shop, River’s Edge Sports, Saddleback Maine, The Makers Space & SoJo’s Studio, and Cupsuptic Lake Park and Campground.

Businesses listed on MTF Trail Services can reach over 400,000 outdoor enthusiasts annually with a unique page linking several places on the website. Listings appear on detailed trail and calendar event pages based on their proximity to each trail or event. All services also appear on a fully searchable interactive map of Maine. Trail Service listings also boost businesses’ search engine optimization (SEO), making them easier to find online.

For more information on how to list your business as a Trailside Service, visit mainetrailfinder.com/info-rates.