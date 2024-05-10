Literacy Volunteers announce Executive Director retirement, interim replacement

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) Board of Directors announced the retirement of Executive Director Barbara Averill, at their Community Poetry Celebration on May 2. Effective June 28, Sara Beech, as appointed by the board, will act as Interim Executive Director.

Averill is most proud of collaborating with volunteers and partners to maintain high quality adult instruction through the challenges of a three year global pandemic. “It’s been a fulfilling nine years and I am grateful to our students, board of directors, volunteers and tutors, and my colleague Sara, for their passions, skills, and time to support our mission to empower adults and promote literacy,” Averill said. “With Sara you are in good hands.”

Of her time in leadership at LVFSC, Averill noted she has most enjoyed sharing her passion for literacy and lifelong learning with the community and is grateful for the collaboration of more than 60 partners. Special gratitude was expressed to Franklin County Adult Education, Maine Humanities Council, United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and Spruce Mountain Adult Education for their dedication and commitment to the LVFSC mission.

“The board expresses deep gratitude for Barb’s leadership over the past 9 years. She led our organization as we navigated a pandemic, revitalized Community Literacy programs, & expanded our reach throughout western Maine. We look forward to continuing our mission & creating a sustainable future with Sara’s partnership.”

Sara Beech has been involved with LVFSC for over 20 years, and has been a staff member since 2018. Beech currently serves as the Tutoring Program Coordinator and Financial Manager, and has worked closely with Averill and the board of Directors to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Beech earned a BA and M.Ed with a Community Education Concentration from Goddard College, participates in the Statewide Literacy Volunteers Affiliates of Maine, and is a Maine Humanities Council facilitator and facilitation trainer.

“The impact of literacy on all areas of life and wellbeing is well documented, I am excited for the opportunity to provide such a vital service in the community where I live. I look forward to working with the board to continue LVFSC’s work,” Beech said.

Averill’s retirement takes effect at the end of June. The board looks forward to working with interim ED Beech to continue LVFSC’s almost 50 year legacy providing services for adults in Western Maine who struggle to read and promoting literacy in our communities.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is a 501(3C) public nonprofit with a mission to empower adults through learner-based tutoring in reading, writing, math and technology and to promote literacy in our community.

For more information visit westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-500-3131.