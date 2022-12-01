Livermore Falls Career Resource Fair postponed; new date to be determined

LIVERMORE FALLS – The Department of Labor announced recently that the Career Resource Fair in Livermore Falls, directed towards employees at the Pixelle paper mill in Jay and open to the community, will be postponed. The fair had been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

A letter from Mike Castaneda reads, “We are postponing the Career Resource Fair scheduled for Monday, December 5 at the RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Ed Building in Livermore Falls located at 9 Cedar Street. This will be rescheduled in the next couple of months to occur closer to the planned shutdown of the Pixelle facility in April of 2023.”

A new date will be announced in the future.