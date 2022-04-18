Longtime downtown Farmington business moves to Livermore Falls

LIVERMORE FALLS – After 13 years in business Destiny Cook owner of Destiny’s Wellness has moved her business from downtown Farmington to Livermore Falls to be closer to her family and hobby farm.

The new location at 38 Main Street in Livermore Falls will still offer massage, meditation, Yoga and wellness coaching.

“I thank Farmington for the many years of support and look forward to seeing current and new clients,” Cook said.

The phone number, (207) 897-8737, remains the same and scheduling is still done online.