Longtime FSB branch manager and lender accepts new opportunity and successor is named

RUMFORD- Franklin Savings Bank has announced that longtime branch manager and lender, Diane Perry, accepted the new position of vice president, residential & consumer lending manager and named her successor, Curtis Smith, as new branch manager.

Perry’s career with Franklin Savings Bank began in 2005 when she joined as a lender with plans of assuming the branch manager position after Donnie Cummings retired. She has worked hard to uphold the legacy Cummings left and make one of her own. Perry has been a staple in the River Valley community and under her leadership, the branch’s market has strongly expanded into several surrounding communities including the Bethel area.

In her new position, Perry will pass on her extensive high level lending knowledge and expertise to the bank’s next generation of lenders through training and support. She will also continue to serve as a trusted lender and resource to customers of the bank.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and will miss the branch management aspect greatly but we have a strong plan in place for a seamless transition,” Perry said. “Curtis and the rest of the branch team are ready and I am so very proud of all of them. Our customers are in good hands.”

Perry lives in Mexico with her husband, Mike. They are proud parents of two adult daughters.

“Diane has created this exciting opportunity because of the pronounced work that she has done,” said Lorna Niedner, senior vice president, director of residential and consumer lending. “We are fortunate to have Diane’s commitment to pass on her infinite lending knowledge and dedication to customers onto our up and coming lenders of the bank.”

Curtis Smith was hired earlier this year as assistant branch manager and has quickly learned the ropes of day-to-day management of the thriving branch. He proudly came to FSB with valuable management experience from another financial institution. Smith also understands the importance of community service and serves as a selectman for the town of Hebron where he resides with his family.

“Curtis has quickly come to understand the FSB way and has built some great relationships already with both customers and the team,” Perry noted. “He now has the tools and team he needs to be successful in managing the branch. We have built a branch full knowledgeable and passionate community bankers dedicated to superior service.”

Both Perry and Smith will assume their new positions effective Dec. 1. Franklin Savings Bank invites anyone wishing to do so to stop by the branch and safely wish both Perry and Smith the best in their very deserving endeavors. Franklin Savings Bank is currently encouraging masks to be worn inside the bank to best protect each other.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.