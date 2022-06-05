Longtime Rangeley FSB branch manager Wilbur retires; Noonkester her successor

RANGELEY – Franklin Savings Bank has announced the retirement of longtime Rangeley Branch Manager Leeanna Wilbur and has named Seth Noonkester as her successor.

“After 41 years of dedication to Franklin Savings Bank and the Rangeley community, it is hard to imagine the Rangeley branch without Leeanna,” said Morgan Allarie, senior vice president, director of branch administration and deposit services. “Leeanna is a sought out residential and commercial lending expert. Her banking knowledge and experience will be greatly missed by the bank and the Rangeley customers.”

Wilbur, a vice president, joined Franklin Savings Bank in June of 1981 as a teller after working at Maine National Banking for one and a half years. In 1988, she was promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager and to vice present in 1993. Over the course of her career, Leeanna has dedicated herself to the greater Rangeley community through volunteer work. She’s served on a variety of nonprofit and town boards or committees and currently serves on the board of directors for the Rangeley Health and Wellness Center among others.

Wilbur’s successor, Seth Noonkester, and the bank’s team are working closely with her to ensure a seamless transition and carry on the legacy of exceptional customer and community service that Wilbur leaves behind.

“Seth and the Rangeley team are devoted to this transition.” Said Allarie. “They are looking forward to working together, and bringing the Rangeley branch into the next chapter.”

Noonkester assumed the assistant branch manager position earlier this year. Prior to joining the bank over a year ago, he was the general manager for Titcomb Mountain in Farmington. Now he and his significant other, Sarita, and their dog, Dio, call Rangeley home.

The Rangeley team invites anyone wishing to come celebrate with Wilbur, Noonkester, and the rest of the team to join them from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 for refreshments and well wishes at the branch.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.