Main-Land promotes Bizier at Falmouth

LIVERMORE FALLS – Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Esther K. Bizier, P.E. to a position on Main-Land’s leadership team as Director of Main-Land Falmouth. Bizier will lead Main-Land’s efforts to help our clients through the company office in Falmouth, bringing technical and friendly land consulting services to Southern Maine.

“Esther was the first person I hired,” said Bob Berry, owner of Main-Land since 2011. “She is smart, capable, and has grown into a strong project manager and leader. She brings Main-Land’s culture of friendly service with her wherever she goes. We’re very proud of her and know she’ll do well, leading our new branch office.”

Bizier, a native of Livermore, Maine, first worked with Main-Land as an intern during her study at the University of Maine at Orono. Upon graduation, she joined Main-Land as a staff engineer, advancing client’s land projects throughout Maine. She has progressed projects of varied sizes for clients such as Hancock Lumber, Congdon’s Doughnuts, Moose Landing Marina, and Wolfe’s Neck Farm. She has also led Main-Land’s Outing Club and Young Main-Lander’s Committee.

Bizier serves on the Board of Directors for the Maine Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and was President of the Section in 2021. Bizier volunteers with Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum, Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, and Henderson Memorial Baptist Church.

For more information about Main-Land, visit www.main-landdci.com or call 207-897-6752.