Main-Land purchases Boundary Points Land Surveying

LIVERMORE FALLS – Main-Land Development Consultants has purchased Boundary Points, a land surveying company in Falmouth, Maine.

Main-Land is a land consulting company, providing civil engineering, land surveying, and environmental sciences throughout Maine since 1974, with offices in Livermore Falls and Falmouth. Market sectors include all landowners, private and public, and includes such clients as the Oxford Casino, Hannaford, Sunday River and Sugarloaf Ski Resorts, and Hancock Lumber.

Boundary Points has been providing important land surveying services to Southern Maine since 1998, with extensive surveying work in Portland and surrounding communities.

“We like their work, we like their clients, and we like them,” said Bob Berry, Owner of Main-Land. “With an office already in Falmouth, they’re an immediate great fit. We’re excited to have them aboard.”

“We have experience and tons of great property information from decades of surveying,” said Dave Bouffard, seller of Boundary Points. “It needs to be passed on to others. And I wanted to make sure my clients continue to get the services they need, when they need it. Main-Land is the right fit at the right time. I’m happy to work with them.”

Main-Land continues to grow to better serve Maine landowners. Main-Land is a five-times consecutive winner of the Maine Best Places to Work award and the Maine Governor’s Award for Business Excellence. Discover what Main-Land and Boundary Points can do for you at www.main-landdci.com