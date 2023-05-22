Maine businesses need to move to the Maine Tax Portal by May 31

AUGUSTA – Maine Revenue Services (MRS) is urgently reminding Maine businesses and tax professionals to make the move to the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online state tax system. On May 31, 2023, legacy systems, including I-File, MEETRS, and EZ-Pay, will be deactivated for most business taxes and programs, after which time the Maine Tax Portal will be the sole online filing and payment option for those taxes and programs. Taxpayers and tax professionals are strongly encouraged to print records from the I-FILE system before May 31, 2023 and set up a Maine Tax Portal account.

MRS has opened the Maine Tax Portal to more than 140,000 business taxpayers for filing and payment of various state business taxes, including, but not limited to Sales, Use, Service Provider, and Income Tax Withholding. The Maine Tax Portal is replacing Maine Revenue Services’ current online services, I-File, MEETRS, and E-Z Pay.

“It’s very important that all taxpayers who can use the Maine Tax Portal create new usernames and passwords on the new online system before the older systems are deactivated. Creating a new account is simple,” said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS). “The Maine Tax Portal significantly expands online functionality making it faster, easier, and more convenient for taxpayers to file, pay, and manage their Maine taxes.”

Business owners and tax professionals should visit revenue.maine.gov to start using the Maine Tax Portal or access online training, FAQs, and other important information by visiting maine.gov/revenue/portal.

The opening of the Maine Tax Portal for businesses is part of a multi-year rollout that will be complete by the end of 2024. The Maine Tax Portal will be rolled out for all individual income tax filers, and 10 other tax programs in October 2023. In the final phase of the rollout, in October of 2024, the Maine Tax Portal will open to 20 additional tax types and programs. The complete rollout schedule is available at Maine.gov/revenue/portal.

Resources, training videos, and other information about the Maine Tax Portal can be found online at Maine.gov/revenue/portal. Questions may be sent by emailing taxpayerassist@maine.gov with “MTP” in the subject line or by calling MRS at 207-624-9784.

