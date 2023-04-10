Maine small business owners have a new ally

EUSTIS – Maine Point Marketing is based out of Eustis, Maine and is focused on local small businesses. Originally established in 2018, they started by helping some locals catch up with the times by establishing their websites and other basic marketing needs. It all grew from there. Word of mouth took hold and to date they work for over 40 clients in various ways.

Maine Point Marketing offers full service websites, logo design, advertising materials, online food ordering, Point of Sale Systems and Card Processing Solutions.

They made their impact during the pandemic by negotiating with large companies that would normally pass over a small business. Now they are able to bring those resources and savings to local businesses. Will Schnorr, former firefighter/EMT and with a strong background in sales, established Maine Point Marketing and designed it specifically for a small businesses budget.

Maine Point Marketing is a local business working hard for local businesses. The best part of the job is stopping by and saying hello!

Contact them at www.MainePointMarketing.com or by email, mainepointmarketing@gmail.com