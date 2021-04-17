Mission at the Eastward asks for volunteers

FARMINGTON — MATE is a non-profit in Farmington, Maine that serves people in Franklin and Somerset counties. Every summer, MATE helps 70 or 80 homeowners to be warm, safe, and stay in their

homes by doing home repairs. They rely on volunteer teams, who come from all over the

Northeast from late-June to mid-Aug. to build ramps, stairs, decks, repair roofs, paint, install

windows/doors, and do other essential maintenance. They serve anyone who can’t complete the

work themselves or afford to pay for it; without the repairs, their clients often risk losing their

homes. COVID increases the need, with more families struggling.

In addition, this year with a generous grant from United Way/Leap Explosion Fund, MATE will begin work on the McCleary House for transitional housing, to address the lack of affordable housing and homelessness in Farmington. This renovation work will also rely on volunteer work teams, both local and from afar. Teams are currently scheduled to work this summer, although MATE is experiencing a reduction in numbers because of COVID. This summer MATE is faced with a significant community need

to catch up on work left from last year, combined with new projects for this year and they need more local volunteers and places for their work teams to stay. Usually, many of MATE’s work teams stay at UMF, which will be closed this summer due to the pandemic. This represents a big challenge in terms of housing MATE’s work teams. They are asking members of the community to come volunteer to work with them or provide a place for their work teams (ranging from 15- 100 people) to stay overnight, who will also need kitchen and shower facilities? With the community’s help, MATE can still create safe homes for people in the Farmington area this summer!

For those who can help or who would be willing to donate to the cause please go to missionattheastward.org and reach out to Thea Kornelius, MATE’s Executive Director at 207-778-4705 or

missionattheastward@gmail.com.