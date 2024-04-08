Mission at the Eastward is seeking volunteer Homeowner Liaison Specialists

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward (MATE), a faith-based nonprofit that has been serving the greater Farmington area for 70 years, is searching for someone with strong interpersonal skills to serve as a Homeowner Liaison Specialist during our site assessment process to assist with homeowner engagement and communication.

The primary responsibility of a Homeowner Liaison Specialist is to connect with the homeowners while MATE staff and Assessment Specialists collect the information necessary to draft material estimates and plans for repair projects.

Each summer, MATE welcomes 300-400 volunteers from around the East Coast to conduct repairs for homeowners in the greater Farmington area (anywhere from North New Portland to Livermore). Our repair projects include, but aren’t limited to: fixing roofs, walls, floors, building ramps, decks, stairs, and replacing windows/doors.

Conducting site assessments and connecting with homeowners is the first critical process of our home repair program.

Volunteer Opportunity Summary:

Verify that the information provided on the MATE Homeowner application is correct and collect any missing information

Connect with homeowners and gather information on their story and situation to communicate with MATE staff for developing further relationships

Provide a listening ear and open heart to our neighbors

Volunteer Opportunity Duration:

April 22-26

This is an extremely rewarding opportunity that allows you to make a massive difference in the lives of your neighbors and deliver help, hope, and connection to our community members. View Full Volunteer Description: https://missionattheeastward.org/support-mate/.

For more information or to learn how to apply, please contact our Executive Director, Chris DeLisle, at: cdelisle@missionattheeastward.org.