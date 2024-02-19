Mission at the Eastward seeking homeowner applications for volunteer home repairs

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward (MATE) is seeking homeowner applications for their 2024 work season from community members needing assistance with conducting home repairs.

Each summer, MATE welcomes 300-400 volunteers from around the east coast to conduct repairs for homeowners in the greater Farmington area (anywhere from North New Portland to Livermore). Our repair projects include, but aren’t limited to: fixing roofs, walls, floors, building ramps, decks, stairs, replacing windows/doors, and even a full trailer rebuild.

85% of the homeowners we aid have an income of less than $20,000/yr and are unable to afford the needed repairs on their own, but we also assist the elderly or those who are unable to physically perform the work.

The application must be completed and returned to MATE by April 1st, 2024, and site assessments will begin the week of April 15th. The application can be found on the MATE website, and at local town offices, churches, food pantries, and social service providers.

“We’re ready to help as many of our community members as possible in creating safer and warmer homes,” MATE Executive Director Chris DeLisle said, “and it all starts with completing and returning our 2024 Homeowner Application”.

If you, or someone you know is interested in receiving a 2024 Homeowner Application, please contact Mission at the Eastward by emailing housing@missionattheeastward.org.