Mission at the Eastward seeking to hire Operations Manager

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward (MATE) is searching for an experienced building manager with strong people skills to fill the position of Operations Manager for the 2024 Home Repair Ministry Season.

Each summer, MATE welcomes 300-400 volunteers from around the east coast to conduct repairs for homeowners in the greater Farmington area (anywhere from North New Portland to Livermore). Our repair projects include, but aren’t limited to: fixing roofs, walls, floors, building ramps, decks, stairs, replacing windows/doors, and even a full trailer rebuild. The Operations Manager, aided by the support of paid staff and experienced volunteers, oversees and delivers MATE’s Housing Ministry Program.

Position Summary:

Assesses homeowner requests for work on their homes and creates plans and estimates for repairs

Coordinates and supports staff and volunteers to accomplish the home repair projects

Maintains and delivers the systems that provide the materials, tools, and supplies necessary to accomplish the work

Position Duration:

Flexible: approximately mid-March through mid-September

Compensation:

Salaried: $2,000 bi-weekly (possibility of part-time hourly work once the season has concluded)

Paid Time Off: 5 Days, only to be taken when work teams are not present

This is an extremely rewarding position that allows you to make a massive difference in the lives of your neighbors and volunteers who give their time and talent to build lives of hope, dignity, and security in Central Western Maine.

To view the full job description, visit https://missionattheeastward.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Operations-Manager-Job-Description.pdf. For more information or to learn how to apply, please contact our Executive Director, Chris DeLisle, at: cdelisle@missionattheeastward.org.