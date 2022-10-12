NCCER Construction in-person bootcamp and NCCER Core offered by Zoom

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) CORE Curriculum classes. The NCCER Core is the prerequisite to all other Level 1 trade curriculum. Course modules include Basic Safety, Construction Math & Drawings, Power Tools, Basic Rigging, Communication, Employability Skills, Material Handling, Fasteners and Adhesives. Upon completion of each module, learners sit for that NCCER exam, which are nationally recognized certifications and are included in the course.

Learners can attend the in person NCCER Core Boot Camp for 80 hours at CMCC from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. from October 24 to November 4, or attend Zoom sessions starting October 24 for a total of 90 hours. The Zoom sessions will be held two nights per week, not on Fridays, usually from 5 – 7:30 p.m. or 4:30 – 7 p.m.

More information and links to register for the program are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

This training joins several other free trainings currently offered at CMCC including, CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Behavioral Health Professional, Basic Life Support, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support & Information Specialists, as well as the upcoming Welding Academy and General Carpentry.

Programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP) and Maine Quality Centers.

Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and Covid vaccination records will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280. Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer.

For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.