Neighbors Driving Neighbors news

BELGRADE – Neighbors Driving Neighbors provides free transportation to our elderly and non-driving neighbors in Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome and Vienna. You can learn more about NDN at neighborsdrivingneighbors.org.

DRIVER ORIENTATION

Are you looking for a rewarding experience? NDN is looking for volunteer drivers to transport individuals who are in need of a ride to their medical appointment, the grocery store or pharmacy, the food pantry, anywhere they want to go! Volunteers use their own cars and must attend a driver orientation. The next driver orientation is Tuesday, July 12th. FMI and to obtain an application, call 207-860-0677

ONLINE AUCTION

NDN is holding an on-line auction July 1 to August 1. Kennebec Savings Bank is the 2021 auction Sponsor. Check out the auction link: https://www.biddingowl.com/NeighborsDrivingNeighbors to participate in the auction and continue checking back into the website as items will be added throughout the course of the auction.

COMMUNITY SUPPER

On July 31 from 9-11 a.m., NDN will hold a benefit breakfast at the Mt. Vernon Community Center.