New director named to Franklin Savings Bank board

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank is proud to welcome Matt DuBois to the Board of Directors.

He fills a vacancy left when Mary Ellen Carpenter of Skowhegan retired after serving on the Board of Directors for 28 years.

DuBois was elected to the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors to represent the Skowhegan and Somerset markets. FSB Board Chairman, Rick Walker, explained, “He brings to the Board the important small business owner perspective as well as his great connection to Somerset County.”

DuBois is cofounder of The Bankery, Custom Cakes & Pastries and co-owner of Skowhegan Fleuriste & Formalwear in downtown Skowhegan. The Bankery began as a charming circa 1864 bank in the heart of historic downtown Skowhegan that Matt and his husband and business partner, Michael Hunt, transformed into their dream bakery in 2008.

DuBois is proud to be joining the FSB Board of Directors. “Franklin Savings Bank has been instrumental for the success of our businesses for the past 12 plus years. We feel they are more than a bank, they are a partner,” said DuBois. “I am honored to serve as a director and proud to be FSB.”

After a few years in business, DuBois’ twin brother, Mike, joined the team. “The three of us – with the unending dedication and support of our employees, families and community – have grown our businesses into a local hub of artisanship,” said DuBois.

DuBois is the current board president of Main Street Skowhegan, holds a vice chair position for Skowhegan Economic & Community Development, and is on the board of directors for Maine Community Foundation. DuBois said, “We feel strongly about playing a role in ensuring the vitality of our community.”

“Matt’s commitment to the community is directly aligned with our mission,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank.

DuBois is a Millinocket native. He graduated from Connecticut Culinary Institute and went on to the Maine State Florists and Growers Association where he earned the Master Floral Designer designation.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s Western, Central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations