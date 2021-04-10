New grants available for outdoor recreation infrastructure

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Center has opened the second year of funding for the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative, which provides grants for outdoor recreation infrastructure development that builds destination appeal and related economic opportunity in selected counties in northeast Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and western Maine. Approximately $200,000 in grant funds is available, provided by the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC). Projects must be located in one or more of the following counties: Caledonia, Essex, Orleans counties in Vermont; Coos County, New Hampshire; Oxford and Franklin counties, Maine

An additional $100,000 is available for projects in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom through separate NBRC funding to the Northeastern Vermont Development Association. Applicants can apply to both grant opportunities through one application.

The program is an initiative of the Northern Forest Center in Maine and New Hampshire, offered in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Development Association/NEK Collaborative

in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

The Initiative is open to public and non-profit applicants for projects that design, build, maintain or market trails, wayfinding and related outdoor recreation and community infrastructure and amenities in ways consistent with community-developed plans and priorities. Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000.

Eligible Applicants

Public entities

Indian Tribes

Non-profit entities described in section 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code

Ineligible applicants include for-profit entities, LLCs and other entities that are not a 501(c). A non-profit identified by a state that does not have a federally recognized 501(c) status is not an eligible applicant.

Eligible Projects

Projects must be located in one or more of the following counties: Caledonia, Essex, Orleans counties in Vermont; Coos County, New Hampshire; Oxford and Franklin counties, Maine.

Wayfinding & Interpretation. Public access and navigation improvements including signage, maps and/or other informational materials.

Outdoor recreation infrastructure. Trails development, signage/kiosks/maps, or other outdoor recreation infrastructure improvements. Any infrastructure must be owned by or under the long-term control (minimum 20-year lease) of the eligible applicant.

Marketing. Marketing activities tied directly to outdoor recreation (as a portion of a larger project; application cannot be for marketing alone).

Supporting amenities. E.g. parking, downtown infrastructure that will directly support outdoor recreation development. Any infrastructure must be owned by or under the long-term control (minimum 20-year lease) of the eligible applicant.

How to Apply