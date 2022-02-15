New Ventures announces March courses

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for March that are designed to help people in Maine build a career, start a business, and manage money. The full schedule of daytime and evening classes is online at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes include:

My Money Works: Tuesdays, March 1 – 29, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Business Success Series: Thursdays, March 3 – April 21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Eight dynamic, online workshops will help you manage the components of starting and growing your small business. Each workshop covers a topic, including: self-employment, values and mission, marketing strategy, pricing strategies, bookkeeping solutions, projecting cash flow, QuickBooks, and tax readiness. Register for one workshop or more within the series.

Building Confidence: Mondays, March 7 – 21, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Job Search Classes: Thursdays, March 10 – 24, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. Mar. 10: Job Search Strategies, Mar. 17: Resume Strategies, Mar. 24: Interview Strategies.

Connecting Women to Construction Careers: Wednesday, March 16; choose either 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. or 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. These 90-minute virtual sessions are designed for women to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades. This is an opportunity to learn about low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities in a variety of in-demand construction careers in Maine.

Managing Your Money Classes: Wednesdays, March, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three classes. Mar. 16: Budgeting Basics; Mar. 23: Let’s Talk About Credit; Mar. 30: Build Your Savings

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Wednesday, March 23, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, March 1, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will help point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and the resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Thursday, March 24, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

For the full schedule of upcoming classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.