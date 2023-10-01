New Ventures Maine announces free business classes in October

AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine will offer free online and in-person workshops and classes statewide in October in three program areas: career, business and financial education. Workshops and classes are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.
The full class schedule is updated frequently and is accessible online.
Classes include online, daytime, evening and self-paced options in the three program areas:
My Next Career Move: Self-paced. Online. Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Work at your own pace; complete by December 15.
Job Search Workshops: Thursdays, Oct. 5-Oct. 19, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Oct. 5: Job Search Strategies; Oct. 12: Resume Strategies; Oct. 19: Interview Strategies.
Building Confidence: Tuesdays, Oct. 10-Oct. 24, 12:00-1:30 a.m. Online. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.
Changing Jobs: Finding Work that Fits: Oct. 12-26, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.
Grow Your Business Online (GYBO): Self-paced. Online. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work at your own pace; complete by Dec. 31. (Also offering an in-person workshop series in Bath and interactive online GYBO classes! See the full class schedule for details.)
Exploring Self-employment: Thursday, Oct. 12, 12:00-1:00 p.m. Online. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Oct. 18, 6:00-7:00 p.m.)
Work for Yourself @50+: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:00-11:30 a.m. In Person. Work for Yourself @50+ breaks the choices down for older adults in an approachable way through five steps; it is a careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks of working for yourself. UMA Saco Center, 4 Scamman St., Saco.
Business Basics: Wednesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 8, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Online. This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning. Assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get started with your plan.
My Money Works: Wednesdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 1, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, save, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability. (Also offered in person in Bangor starting Oct. 19)
Money Management Workshops: Mondays, Oct. 16-30, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Oct. 16: Budgeting Basics; Oct. 23: Let’s Talk About Credit; Oct. 30: Build Your Savings.
To learn more and choose a class that’s right for you, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.