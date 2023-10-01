New Ventures Maine announces free business classes in October

AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine will offer free online and in-person workshops and classes statewide in October in three program areas: career, business and financial education. Workshops and classes are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule is updated frequently and is accessible online.

Classes include online, daytime, evening and self-paced options in the three program areas:

Build Your Career

My Next Career Move: Self-paced. Online. Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Work at your own pace; complete by December 15.

Job Search Workshops: Thursdays, Oct. 5-Oct. 19, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Oct. 5: Job Search Strategies; Oct. 12: Resume Strategies; Oct. 19: Interview Strategies.

Building Confidence: Tuesdays, Oct. 10-Oct. 24, 12:00-1:30 a.m. Online. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Changing Jobs: Finding Work that Fits: Oct. 12-26, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.

Start a Business

Grow Your Business Online (GYBO): Self-paced. Online. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work at your own pace; complete by Dec. 31. (Also offering an in-person workshop series in Bath and interactive online GYBO classes! See the full class schedule for details.)

Exploring Self-employment: Thursday, Oct. 12, 12:00-1:00 p.m. Online. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Oct. 18, 6:00-7:00 p.m.)

Work for Yourself @50+: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:00-11:30 a.m. In Person. Work for Yourself @50+ breaks the choices down for older adults in an approachable way through five steps; it is a careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks of working for yourself. UMA Saco Center, 4 Scamman St., Saco.

Business Basics: Wednesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 8, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Online. This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning. Assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get started with your plan.

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Wednesdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 1, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, save, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability. (Also offered in person in Bangor starting Oct. 19)

Money Management Workshops: Mondays, Oct. 16-30, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Oct. 16: Budgeting Basics; Oct. 23: Let’s Talk About Credit; Oct. 30: Build Your Savings.

To learn more and choose a class that’s right for you, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.