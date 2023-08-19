New Ventures Maine announces free classes in Career, Business, and Financial Education for September

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine will offer free online and in-person workshops and classes statewide in September in three program areas: career, business and financial education. Workshops and classes are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule is updated frequently and is accessible online.

Classes in the three program areas include:

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Wednesdays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 11, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Money Management Workshops: Wednesdays, Sept. 13 – Sept. 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Sept. 13: Budgeting Basics; Sept. 20: Let’s Talk About Credit; Sept. 27: Build Your Savings.

Build Your Career

My Next Career Move – Self-Paced, Online: Sept. 15 – Dec. 15, 2023. Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Work at your own pace.

Changing Jobs: Finding Work that Fits: Wednesdays, Aug. 30 – Sept. 13, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values. (also offered Sept. 21 – Oct. 5)

Job Search Workshops: Mondays, Sept. 11 – 25, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. Sept. 11: Job Search Strategies; Sept. 18 Resume Strategies; Sept. 25 Interview Strategies.

Building Confidence: Tuesdays, Sept. 12 – 26, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Connecting Women to Construction Careers: Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Online. This 90-minute virtual session is designed for women and underrepresented workers to explore high-wage careers in the construction trades as well as low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities.

Start a Business

Grow Your Business Online, Self-paced: Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work at your own pace; complete by December 31.

Business Basics: Wednesdays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 4, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Online. This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning. Assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get started with your plan.

Exploring Self-employment: Thursday, Sept. 14, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Sept. 20, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.).

Business Success – Pricing Strategies: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. In this interactive workshop, we will explore various pricing strategies to help you develop the best methods for your business.

To learn more and sign up, visit newventuresmaine.org to choose a class or call 207-621-3440.

About New Ventures Maine: New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.