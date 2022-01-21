New Ventures Maine announces online tuition-free classes, in career building, entrepreneurship, and money management in February

FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for February that are designed to help people in Maine start a business, build a career, and manage money. The full class schedule with offerings for February 2022 and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes include:

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, February 1, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will help point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and the resources available to help you succeed (Also offered Thursday, February 24, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.).

Business Basics: Wednesdays, February 2 – 16, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

My Next Career Move: Wednesdays, February 2 – March 9, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Identify high-growth, high-wage job fields, as well as low- and no-cost education and training options. The class meets weekly on Zoom for career planning activities and discussion.

My Money Works: Thursdays, February 3 – March 10, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Building Confidence: Thursdays, February 3 – 17, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Managing Your Money Classes: Thursdays, February 3 – 17, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three classes. Feb. 3: Budgeting Basics; Feb 10: Let’s Talk About Credit; Feb. 17: Build Your Savings

Job Search Classes: Wednesdays, February 9 – 23, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. Feb. 9: Job Search Strategies, Feb. 16: Resume Strategies, Feb. 23: Interview Strategies

Introduction to Self-Employment: Thursday, February 10, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Is self-employment the right choice for you? The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources to help you succeed.

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Wednesday, February 23, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

For the full schedule of classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

About New Ventures Maine (NVME)

New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program administered through UMA/University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.