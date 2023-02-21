New Ventures Maine announces tuition-free classes in career, business, and financial education for March

MAINE – New Ventures Maine (NVME) will offer tuition-free online and in-person workshops and classes in March in three program areas: career, business and financial education. Workshops and classes are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule is updated frequently and is accessible online.

Online and in-person classes in the three program areas include:

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Wednesdays, March 1 – 29, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Managing Your Money: Thursdays, March 16 – 30, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. March 16: Budgeting Basics; March 23: Let’s Talk About Credit; March 30: Build Your Savings.

Build Your Career

Connecting Women to Construction Careers: Thursday, March 2, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. OR 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Online. This virtual session is designed for women and underrepresented workers to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades as well as low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities.

Building Confidence: Thursday, March 2 – 16, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, March 7, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. OR 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Online. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered Tuesday, March 21, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.)

Job Search Workshops: Tuesdays, March 14 – 28, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. March 14: Job Search Strategies; March 21: Resume Strategies; March 28: Interview Strategies.

Changing Jobs: Finding Work That Fits: Wednesdays, March 22 – April 5, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class designed for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.

Start a Business

Introduction to Self-Employment: Tuesday, March 7, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online.

Is self-employment the right choice for you? The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources to help you succeed.

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Thursday, March 9, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs: Mondays, March 13 – June 12, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. In person in Brunswick. This 60-hour business planning course covers the following topics in depth: your customer, competition, marketing, record keeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. For new or existing business owners. Applications are due by noon on Friday, March 10.

Business Basics: Wednesdays, March 29 – April 12, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

To learn more or sign up, visit newventuresmaine.org and “choose a class” or call 207-621-3440.