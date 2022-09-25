New Ventures Maine announces tuition-free classes

New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for October, including self-paced and interactive online workshops that are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule of daytime and evening classes for October 2022 and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Online classes include single- and multi-session workshops in three areas:

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Tuesdays, October 4 – November 1, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability (also offered in November on Tuesdays, 10 – 11 a.m.)

Managing Your Money: Thursdays, October 13 – 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. October 13: Budgeting Basics; October 20: Let’s Talk About Credit; October 27: Build Your Savings.

Build Your Career

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, October 4, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered Wednesday, October 5, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Building Confidence: Wednesdays, October 5 – 19, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Job Search Workshops: Thursdays, October 6 – 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. October 6: Job Search Strategies; October 13: Resume Strategies; October 20: Interview Strategies.

Connecting Women to ConstructionCareers: Tuesday, October 18, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. This 90-minute virtual session is designed for women and underrepresented workers to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades as well as low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities.

Building a Strong Future in Lewiston/Auburn: Wednesdays, October 19 – November 2, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Take steps toward work that aligns with your values and skills while also meeting your needs, such as desired salary and benefits. In three, 90-minute class sessions, you will begin to build your plan for the strong future you envision.

Start a Business

Business Basics: Thursdays, October 6 – 20, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

Business Success Series: Wednesdays, October 5 – 19, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Business Success is a series of online dynamic workshops, created to help you understand and manage the many components of starting and growing your business successfully. Register for one or more workshops in the series. (This is a continuation of the series that began in September.)

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Thursday, October 27, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Introduction to Self-Employment: Tuesday, November 1, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Is self-employment the right choice for you? The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources to help you succeed.

Self-paced classes include:

Grow Your Business Online: Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence and website for your small business. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine. Enroll anytime. Work at your own pace. Complete by December 31.

My Next Career Move: Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Identify high-growth job fields, explore education and training options. Strengthen your resume for a targeted job search. Enroll by November 18. Work at your own pace. Complete by December 31, 2022.

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call 207-621-3440.